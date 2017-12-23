Spurs Boss Mauricio Pochettino Contemplates Sending Player Out on Loan to Accommodate Erik Lamela

Tottenham Hotspur manager Mauricio Pochettino is considering sending a senior player out on loan to allow the returning Erik Lamela a place in his Champions League squad.

The Argentinian winger had become a mainstay in his compatriot's team selection but sustained a hip injury last October which kept him out for over a year.

Lamela was not named in Spurs' 25 man Champions League squad because of the extent of his injury and the indeterminably long road to recovery, but he has since worked his way back into contention with some promising late cameo's off the bench in the Premier League to regain match fitness.

As quoted by The Guardian in his pre-match press conference before Spurs' 3-0 win at Burnley this evening, Pochettino discussed his dilemma of having to send a player out on loan to allow Lamela to compete in Europe.

He said: "We are thinking about it – I cannot lie. We will see what happens regarding ins or outs in January because we need to consider how to provide one place to Erik.

"Will I loan a player out? We are going to consider that. We will see what happens because when January arrives, different players have different ideas, different challenges. If we want to provide Erik with a place, we need someone [to go out]. We have time until the end of January."

UEFA's regulations state that the 25 man squad can only contain 17 non locally trained players, a ruling which already saw Vincent Janssen sent out to Fenerbache in the summer to get some game time.

The most likely to miss out is Georges-Kevin N'Koudou after a stagnated start to his Spurs career following his £10m move from Marseille last summer.

Lamela plays in the same winger position and it already appears that Pochettino trusts the Argentine more in the final few minutes of games that he's played.