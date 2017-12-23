Spurs Prepare for Nightmare Run of Away Fixtures as New Stadium Construction Goes Down to the Wire

Tottenham Hotspur could be forced to play a number of away fixtures at the start of next year's Premier League season, as the club face a race against time to have their new White Hart Lane stadium fully constructed in time.

The north Londoners have been playing their matches in Wembley Stadium this season, as they await the constriction of their new 61k-seater stadium.

As reported by the Daily Mirror, Spurs could face the same fate as Liverpool suffered last season - who had to wait until the 10th of September to play their first home match of the campaign as expansion to the main stand took longer than intended. The Reds struggled during the spell, losing to Burnley and drawing with Spurs, despite edging Arsenal 4-3.

Year on Year comparison - December 2015, December 2016 & December 2017 #NewSpursStadium pic.twitter.com/HOnL78PMRC — New Spurs Stadium (@NewSpursStadium) December 22, 2017

The stadium has been fitted with an enormous 600 tonne roof, but much work is required to make the arena suitable to welcome fans in at the start of next season. Spurs have endured mixed fortunes at their temporary home of Wembley Stadium - with the cavernous surroundings providing an entirely different atmosphere from the tightly packed White Hart Lane.

Mauricio Pochettino's side will be desperate to move out of the state of limbo they currently find themselves in, and finally move to their new home. The new stadium will almost double the previous capacity of 36k, as Spurs look to satisfy the increased demand for tickets that has followed their impressive development under their Argentine manager.

Spurs sit 7th in the Premier League, but a win over Burnley this weekend could see them move to fifth. Losses to Manchester City and Leicester City in recent weeks along with draws against Watford and West Brom have seen their season stall. As the race for Champions League places hot up, Spurs will need to achieve more consistent form to guarantee a 4th place finish.