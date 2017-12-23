Spurs Prepare for Nightmare Run of Away Fixtures as New Stadium Construction Goes Down to the Wire

By 90Min
December 23, 2017

Tottenham Hotspur could be forced to play a number of away fixtures at the start of next year's Premier League season, as the club face a race against time to have their new White Hart Lane stadium fully constructed in time. 

The north Londoners have been playing their matches in Wembley Stadium this season, as they await the constriction of their new 61k-seater stadium.

As reported by the Daily Mirror, Spurs could face the same fate as Liverpool suffered last season - who had to wait until the 10th of September to play their first home match of the campaign as expansion to the main stand took longer than intended. The Reds struggled during the spell, losing to Burnley and drawing with Spurs, despite edging Arsenal 4-3.

The stadium has been fitted with an enormous 600 tonne roof, but much work is required to make the arena suitable to welcome fans in at the start of next season. Spurs have endured mixed fortunes at their temporary home of Wembley Stadium - with the cavernous surroundings providing an entirely different atmosphere from the tightly packed White Hart Lane.

Mauricio Pochettino's side will be desperate to move out of the state of limbo they currently find themselves in, and finally move to their new home. The new stadium will almost double the previous capacity of 36k, as Spurs look to satisfy the increased demand for tickets that has followed their impressive development under their Argentine manager.

Spurs sit 7th in the Premier League, but a win over Burnley this weekend could see them move to fifth. Losses to Manchester City and Leicester City in recent weeks along with draws against Watford and West Brom have seen their season stall. As the race for Champions League places hot up, Spurs will need to achieve more consistent form to guarantee a 4th place finish.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters