Tottenham Eye Man Utd Left Back as Red Devils Press on With Interest in Potential Replacement

Manchester United left-back Luke Shaw is a reported target for Tottenham, as Jose Mourinho has turned his attention to signing £25m-rated Ryan Sessegnon as a replacement.

According to The Guardian, Mourinho has reportedly sent scouts to watch the versatile full-back, who is equally as comfortable as a winger, although faces stiff competition from Premier League rivals Spurs and Real Madrid among others.

Dan Istitene/GettyImages

Should Mourinho go through with the Sessegnon transfer, that could pave the way for Shaw to leave the Red Devils and join up with Mauricio Pochettino, who Shaw played under during the pairs time at Southampton. Shaw's departure is not solely dependent on Sessegnon's arrival, though.

Shaw has endured a troubled time throughout his time at Old Trafford, with a combination of injuries and poor cameos the reason behind his lack of minutes since his £30m transfer in 2014, whilst finding himself behind the likes of Ashley Young and Daley Blind in the pecking order for left-back.

The 22-year-old has only made one Premier League appearance this season as Mourinho appears to lack trust in the young full-back, with a move to North London appearing to be the best solution for all parties involved.

A report from The Independent suggested that an offer of £20m could be enough to persuade United to part with Shaw, as he looks to get his career back on track with the World Cup in 2018 just around the corner.