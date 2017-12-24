Arsenal Legend Patrick Vieira Believes Gunners Are 'Not Good Enough' to Challenge For the Title

By 90Min
December 24, 2017

Arsenal legend and former 'invincible' Patrick Vieira had some strong words for his former club after the Gunners fought hard for a 3-3 draw with Liverpool on Friday night. 

After that draw with Liverpool, Arsenal are now a staggering 21 points behind league leaders Manchester City at this halfway stage in the season. Speaking to Sky Sports on Friday, Vieira believes Arsenal need to be better to challenge for the Premier League again. For Vieira, that could involve signing some more players. 

He said (via The Sport Review), "When you look at the Arsenal team in the last few years I think everybody will expect more from Arsenal because of what this football club represents. In the current years of course it’s not good enough."

"It’s not good enough for the club, it’s not good enough for the fans." Not since the days of Vieira himself have Arsenal won the Premier League title. For the Gunners to finally get back to title winning ways, Vieira hinted at the unsure futures of players like Alexis Sanchez and Mesut Ozil being the priority problem to resolve."

Vieira added, "There are players who have to make a decision about what they want to do in the future and that is the first thing they need to resolve."

"Then bring in quality players to challenge Manchester City because I believe that Manchester City will be the team to beat in the years coming."

Man City remain the team to catch in the Premier League and it looks to stay that way for a long time. January may prove to be a pivotal month for Arsenal as they try to keep hold of star players Sanchez and Ozil, as well as potentially recruit some new players. They face Crystal Palace in their next Premier League fixture.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters