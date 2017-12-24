Arsenal Legend Patrick Vieira Believes Gunners Are 'Not Good Enough' to Challenge For the Title

Arsenal legend and former 'invincible' Patrick Vieira had some strong words for his former club after the Gunners fought hard for a 3-3 draw with Liverpool on Friday night.

After that draw with Liverpool, Arsenal are now a staggering 21 points behind league leaders Manchester City at this halfway stage in the season. Speaking to Sky Sports on Friday, Vieira believes Arsenal need to be better to challenge for the Premier League again. For Vieira, that could involve signing some more players.

A point apiece in a thrilling game#AFCvLFC pic.twitter.com/QCqopya0qm — Arsenal FC (@Arsenal) December 22, 2017

He said (via The Sport Review), "When you look at the Arsenal team in the last few years I think everybody will expect more from Arsenal because of what this football club represents. In the current years of course it’s not good enough."

"It’s not good enough for the club, it’s not good enough for the fans." Not since the days of Vieira himself have Arsenal won the Premier League title. For the Gunners to finally get back to title winning ways, Vieira hinted at the unsure futures of players like Alexis Sanchez and Mesut Ozil being the priority problem to resolve."

Alexis Sanchez 'Shook Hands on New Arsenal Deal' Before Bayern Munich Drubbing Changed His Mind https://t.co/JSxMklyEpM — ArsenalPro (@ArsenalPro) December 23, 2017

Vieira added, "There are players who have to make a decision about what they want to do in the future and that is the first thing they need to resolve."

"Then bring in quality players to challenge Manchester City because I believe that Manchester City will be the team to beat in the years coming."

Man City remain the team to catch in the Premier League and it looks to stay that way for a long time. January may prove to be a pivotal month for Arsenal as they try to keep hold of star players Sanchez and Ozil, as well as potentially recruit some new players. They face Crystal Palace in their next Premier League fixture.