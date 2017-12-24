Barcelona Legend Xavi Disappoints With Weird Defense of Serial Human Rights Abusers

Legendary former Barcelona star Xavi has a rather surprising stance about the way of life in Qatar, insisting that people are happy despite the absence of democracy.

The 38-year-old, who will finally hang up his boots after a stint with Al Sadd, was conducting an interview with La Vanguardia on a range of topics when he spoke on the situation in Qatar.

Of the lack of political rights, he said, as quoted by Marca: "It's true there is no democracy in Qatar, but the people are happy. They are delighted with the royal family, they take their photographs in the car. They give them a salary just for living in the country and they take care of their citizens."

The Qatari regime sees the authorities keep a tight rein on freedom of expression, and the country is ruled by an absolute monarchy, and people are disappointed with Xavi's stance over the state of affairs.

Denis Doyle/GettyImages

Xavi also had time to comment on his former club's excellent showing this season, adding: "Barcelona are no longer playing football, it's almost as if they are playing another sport. Only Pep Guardiola and Manchester City are playing such a neat style of football.

"Barcelona always choose the most difficult route. They take into account space on the pitch and play bravely."