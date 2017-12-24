Barcelona Legend Xavi Disappoints With Weird Defense of Serial Human Rights Abusers

Legendary former Barcelona star Xavi has a rather surprising stance about the way of life in Qatar, insisting that people are happy despite the absence of democracy.
The 38-year-old, who will finally hang up his boots after a stint with Al Sadd, was conducting an interview with La Vanguardia on a range of topics when he spoke on the situation in Qatar.
Of the lack of political rights, he said, as quoted by Marca: "It's true there is no democracy in Qatar, but the people are happy. They are delighted with the royal family, they take their photographs in the car. They give them a salary just for living in the country and they take care of their citizens."
The Qatari regime sees the authorities keep a tight rein on freedom of expression, and the country is ruled by an absolute monarchy, and people are disappointed with Xavi's stance over the state of affairs.
Xavi also had time to comment on his former club's excellent showing this season, adding: "Barcelona are no longer playing football, it's almost as if they are playing another sport. Only Pep Guardiola and Manchester City are playing such a neat style of football.
"Barcelona always choose the most difficult route. They take into account space on the pitch and play bravely."