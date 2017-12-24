Chris Hughton Hails the End of Brighton's Winless Streak Following Crucial Victory Against Watford

By 90Min
December 24, 2017

Brighton boss Chris Hughton has praised his side and hailed the end of the Seagulls' winless streak following their 1-0 victory over Watford on Saturday.

The Seagulls were seven games without a win prior to the clash against the Hornets at Amex Stadium with over 10 hours of league football without a goal from open play. However, Pascal Groß's 64th minute strike proved vital in securing three much needed points.

Hughton's side proved the better of the two across the 90 minutes but failed to make their victory more comfortable after missing a number of chances, leading the Brighton boss to encourage his team to be more clinical in the front third. 


Following the victory Hughton told Sky Sports"It felt like a big win that today. It was a very good performance, a performance that deserved a win, more than a 1-0 scoreline. 


"Of course that [second] goal goes in, you are applying that bit more pressure on yourselves, but I thought we were very good today.

Bryn Lennon/GettyImages

"When you are playing against a team as good offensively as Watford, and you restrict them to minimal, half chances, it shows you have put in a very good performance defensively. The next phase is to take these games on and take our chances to make things easier for ourselves.


"The later the game goes on, you feel like you are holding on, but today I don't think we ever were. We created good chances even in the second half. It was a good all-round performance."


With trips to Chelsea and Newcastle and a visit from Bournemouth within the space of a week, Hughton was pleased with securing a victory which could act as a catalyst for the remainder of the festive period. 

He added: "It is a win we needed. We go to Chelsea on Boxing Day, and while you never know, there won't be too many people who expect us to pick up anything there.

"That being the case, it was important we got something out of the game today. We can go into that Chelsea game with that bit more confidence. We just need to make sure that in cases where we have a better chance of getting something, we put in performances like we did today."

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters