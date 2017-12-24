Cristiano Ronaldo Eats Humble Pie and Tells Lionel Messi Barcelona Deserved El Clasico Victory

By 90Min
December 24, 2017

Cristiano Ronaldo offered a rare show of humility in the immediate aftermath of El Clasico on Saturday, telling Lionel Messi that Barcelona were fully worthy of their victory.

The Blaugrana put huge daylight between themselves and Real in La Liga, and Zinedine Zidane's team have a mountain to climb if they're to catch their rivals from here.

OSCAR DEL POZO/GettyImages

The 3-0 win at the Bernabeu means Los Blancos are now 14 points adrift of the leaders, and a humble Ronaldo admitted to Messi after the game that Barca deserved to win, as reported by Diario Gol.

The pair were spotted talking after the final whistle but cupped their mouths to prevent lip readers from disseminating the conversation.

CURTO DE LA TORRE/GettyImages

Apparently, Ronaldo was keen to confess that Barca were worth their win but that Real would not be giving up despite the huge gap.

Ronaldo was bright in the opening stages of the clash, but faded in a big way in the second half as Messi fired the Catalans to the win.

