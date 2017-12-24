David Wagner Slams Charlie Austin for 'Deliberately' Kicking Huddersfield Goalkeeper in Draw

By 90Min
December 24, 2017

Saturday afternoon saw Huddersfield Town deny Southampton a win at St Mary's as the Terriers equalised in the second half with a Laurent Depoitre header.

The match saw Charlie Austin provide the opener for the Saints as well as sustain a hamstring injury which sees the forward out for two to three weeks. 

Clive Rose/GettyImages

One moment of controversy during the match is when Austin clashed with Huddersfield keeper Jonas Lossl, kicking him in the face.

The Dane had been left bloodied with a suspected broken nose and Terriers coach David Wagner was understandably upset with Austin getting away with the incident. 

Clive Rose/GettyImages

The Huddersfield Examiner understand that Wagner has accused the English striker of deliberately kicking Lossl in the face. 

“After seeing the video footage, this should usually never happen, that an opponent hurts another opponent on purpose,” Wagner explained. 

“I don’t like to say this, but it looks this way. Jonas as well was absolutely surprised. This was a nasty challenge and nothing I like to see."

Dan Mullan/GettyImages

Wagner explained that Lossl was okay and impressed that the Dane managed the situation calmly but still bared minor injuries to his face. 

"This should never happen. Charlie Austin made the wrong decision in this moment.

Dan Mullan/GettyImages

“I was very happy that Jonas was so calm, or maybe he was so surprised and had so much pain that he couldn’t react how me might otherwise.

“His wife will not be happy tonight with how he looks, but hopefully he’ll be available on Boxing Day.”

