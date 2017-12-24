Former Arsenal Defender Emmanuel Eboue Tells Heartbreaking Tale Which Has Left Him a Broken Man

By 90Min
December 24, 2017

Former Arsenal defender Emmanuel Eboue has revealed how losing his fortune during a tough divorce has left him scared, lonely and on the brink of suicide. 


The 34-year-old, who was a mainstay for seven years with the Gunners, earned millions during his time in the Premier League, and went on to continued raking the money in while he enjoyed a shorter spell with Turkish outfit Galatasaray. 


However, the Ivorian was forced to release all of his assets to now ex-wife Aurelie after losing his divorce battle, and has revealed that since then he has also been cut off from seeing his daughters Clara, 14, and Maeva, 12.

“Every day I wash my jeans, my clothes, everything. My hands are hard. As though I have been working on a farm", Eboue told the Sunday Mirror during an insightful and distressing interview.

“Sometimes I shut off the lights because I don’t want people to know that I am inside. I put everything behind the door.

"I am in the house but I am scared. Because I don’t know what time the police will come.

“I look back and say ­‘Emmanuel, you have been naive... why didn’t you think about that before?’ It is hard. The money I earned, I sent it to my wife for our children.

“In Turkey I earned eight million euros. I sent seven million back home. Whatever she tells me to sign, I sign."

Eboue currently finds himself without a club and has not played a competitive fixture since leaving Turkey in 2014, despite a short spell with Sunderland in 2016.

