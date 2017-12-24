Former Arsenal Defender Emmanuel Eboue Tells Heartbreaking Tale Which Has Left Him a Broken Man

Former Arsenal defender Emmanuel Eboue has revealed how losing his fortune during a tough divorce has left him scared, lonely and on the brink of suicide.





The 34-year-old, who was a mainstay for seven years with the Gunners, earned millions during his time in the Premier League, and went on to continued raking the money in while he enjoyed a shorter spell with Turkish outfit Galatasaray.





However, the Ivorian was forced to release all of his assets to now ex-wife Aurelie after losing his divorce battle, and has revealed that since then he has also been cut off from seeing his daughters Clara, 14, and Maeva, 12.

Arsenal storm to 21pts behind the League leaders.

Wenger continues to prove me soooooo wrong. #afc — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) December 23, 2017

“Every day I wash my jeans, my clothes, everything. My hands are hard. As though I have been working on a farm", Eboue told the Sunday Mirror during an insightful and distressing interview.

“Sometimes I shut off the lights because I don’t want people to know that I am inside. I put everything behind the door.

"I am in the house but I am scared. Because I don’t know what time the police will come.

Dear 🎅🏻, I don’t want much for Christmas, just @MesutOzil1088 to sign a new contract with Arsenal. — Luke Kempner (@LukeKempner) December 24, 2017

“I look back and say ­‘Emmanuel, you have been naive... why didn’t you think about that before?’ It is hard. The money I earned, I sent it to my wife for our children.

“In Turkey I earned eight million euros. I sent seven million back home. Whatever she tells me to sign, I sign."

Eboue currently finds himself without a club and has not played a competitive fixture since leaving Turkey in 2014, despite a short spell with Sunderland in 2016.