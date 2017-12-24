Gary Lineker Claims Lionel Messi Is Better Than Cristiano Ronaldo & Questions Balon d'Or 2017 Award

By 90Min
December 24, 2017

Former Barcelona striker and now TV pundit Gary Lineker has waded in with his opinion on the never-ending Lionel Messi vs Cristiano Ronaldo debate, questioning the decision to hand the Real Madrid attacker the 2017 Balon d'Or award following Barcelona's 3-0 Clasico win on Saturday and labelling the former the better out of the two. 

Three second-half goals from Luis Suarez, the Argentine from the penalty sport and Aleix Vidal secured the comfortable victory for the Catalonians in the Santiago Bernabeu Stadium, opening their gap over this weekend's opponents to 14 points in the Spanish top-flight. 

Once again, the little Barca magician took the plaudits on social media after another eye-catching display in the capital, but this time it was not just those who fill the Camp Nou week-in-week-out who voiced their praise. 

Following a stat appearing online, which was shared by Lineker's son, Harry, via his official Twitter account, showing Messi's somewhat dominance over 2017, the former talisman questioned why Ronaldo was seen to have had the most successful year, then going on to claim the 30-year-old is the better out of the two. 

"Balon d’Or in 2017: Ronaldo", the ex-England international tweeted, via his official Twitter account, followed by a confused emoji symbol. "I love Ronaldo but Messi is a better footballer", he added.

The argument is one that will not be settled even when their playing days are over, however despite not being crowned the year's most outstanding player this time around, the Argentina international and his side took a huge step closer to the La Liga title on Saturday, which is not exactly a bad alternative. 

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters