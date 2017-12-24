Gary Neville Explains Why Pep's Man City Don't Have Anything Over Man Utd or Chelsea Teams of Old

By 90Min
December 24, 2017

Former Manchester United defender turned TV pundit Gary Neville has stated why he believes Manchester City still have some way to go before they can be defined as footballing greats. 

The 42-year-old's comments came following the Citizens completing a full half-season unbeaten, with a 1-1 draw with Everton the only fixture in which they have dropped points domestically. 

The Sky Blues' 4-0 win over Bournemouth on Saturday at the Etihad Stadium, which came courtesy of a Sergio Aguero double and two second-half goals from Raheem Sterling and Danilo, opened up their gap to second-place Manchester United to 13 points - after the Red Devils surrendered their 2-1 advantage over Leicester City in the last minute later in the day. 

However, despite City's top-flight dominance, which includes 17 straight wins, and their fairly simple passage into the Champions League last-16, Neville still believes United, Chelsea and Liverpool teams of old still hold the upper hand in terms of achievements. 

"I can't put City anywhere in terms of great teams as they haven't won a league yet", the ex-England international told Sky Sports.

"When they win a league, you'll say it's a great achievement. But to be one of the great teams in English football history, you have to win multiple leagues - you have to win two or three.

"You think about Pep Guardiola's Bayern Munich team or his Barcelona team, where he won multiple European cups - they are great teams.

"The Chelsea team under Jose Mourinho, the United team under Sir Alex and the Liverpool teams over the years - they are all great sides. I can't say a team that wins the league once is truly great side - however, they are achieving great things.

"We've never seen anything like it. But, let's just calm ourselves, and respect the bigger picture. I think they have to win more than one league championship and a European cup before they become a great side."

      Add Reporters