Javier Pastore Reveals Inter Milan Talks as Paris Saint-Germain Exit Draws Nearer

Paris Saint-Germain attacking midfielder Javier Pastore has revealed that his agent has been in contact with Inter Milan over a potential move back to Italy, and that the San Siro outfit would be his preferred destination should he decide to leave the French side.

Over recent times there have been conflicting reports surrounding the 28-year-old, who has admitted himself he would like to record more game time than is currently on offer at the Parc des Princes.

There had been speculation that the Argentine had said his final goodbyes to his Les Parisiens teammates following their 3-1 year-ending win over Caen on Wednesday evening, and was preparing his departure away from the Ligue 1 leaders.

However, even after stating that was not the case during an interview, recently Pastore has admitted that a return to Italy, specifically with Inter Milan due to relationships he has built previously, would be the ideal situation for him and that his agent has already begun to put the wheels in motion.

"My agent has been in contact with Internazionale", the Talleres academy graduate told Argentine news outlet Mundo D, as quoted by Gianluca Di Marzio.





"If I decide to leave PSG, I'd like to return to Italy, especially Inter. I have a great friendship with [Inter director of football] Walter Sabatini; he was the one that brought me to Italy [for Palermo]."

Pastore spent two years in Serie A before being lured to the French capital with PSG back in 2011 for around €39.8m (£35.3m).

The 28-year-old has 21 appearances for Unai Emery's side so far this season across all competitions, netting six goals and providing one assist.