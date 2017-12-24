Javier Pastore Reveals Inter Milan Talks as Paris Saint-Germain Exit Draws Nearer

By 90Min
December 24, 2017

Paris Saint-Germain attacking midfielder Javier Pastore has revealed that his agent has been in contact with Inter Milan over a potential move back to Italy, and that the San Siro outfit would be his preferred destination should he decide to leave the French side. 

Over recent times there have been conflicting reports surrounding the 28-year-old, who has admitted himself he would like to record more game time than is currently on offer at the Parc des Princes. 

There had been speculation that the Argentine had said his final goodbyes to his Les Parisiens teammates following their 3-1 year-ending win over Caen on Wednesday evening, and was preparing his departure away from the Ligue 1 leaders. 

However, even after stating that was not the case during an interview, recently Pastore has admitted that a return to Italy, specifically with Inter Milan due to relationships he has built previously, would be the ideal situation for him and that his agent has already begun to put the wheels in motion. 

"My agent has been in contact with Internazionale", the Talleres academy graduate told Argentine news outlet Mundo D, as quoted by  Gianluca Di Marzio


"If I decide to leave PSG, I'd like to return to Italy, especially Inter. I have a great friendship with [Inter director of football] Walter Sabatini; he was the one that brought me to Italy [for Palermo]."

Pastore spent two years in Serie A before being lured to the French capital with PSG back in 2011 for around €39.8m (£35.3m).

The 28-year-old has 21 appearances for Unai Emery's side so far this season across all competitions, netting six goals and providing one assist. 

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters