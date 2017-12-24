Jose Mourinho Slams 'Childish' Man Utd Side After 2-2 Draw at Leicester

By 90Min
December 24, 2017

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho has slammed his side for being 'childish' after they conceded a last minute equaliser to draw 2-2 with Leicester City at the King Power Stadium on Saturday evening.

The Red Devils went 1-0 down to a brilliant Jamie Vardy goal but turned the game around thanks to a sumptuous Juan Mata brace, before Harry Maguire stormed in at the back post to steal a point with the last kick of the game.

Leicester went down to ten men in the 73rd minute when Daniel Amartey received his second yellow card within five minutes, but United still couldn't hold on to their lead and missed chance after chance.

When asked by Sky Sports how his team weren't able to see off the game, Mourinho simply replied: "I don't know".

"We didn't win because we missed incredible chances, I would say joke chances, and then in the last second of the game we make a big defensive mistake.

"It is an accumulation of mistakes in an easy match to win. The team was playing well and in the second half, the result should have been four, five, six. But the reality is that it is 2-2. Sometimes you make mistakes and you are not punished, but we were punished.

"We were punished by our mistakes, what more can I say? It was an easy match to win, but when you miss big chances in front of goal and not only that but also childish loss of possession then you are punished at the end.

"It was childish in their box and childish in our box and it was mistakes plus mistakes and we lost two points in an easy match to win."

Despite now being 13 points behind rivals Manchester City in the Premier League title race, and crashing out of the League Cup to Championship side Bristol City midweek, Mourinho remained upbeat.

"I feel great. Seriously. It's one thing to be angry as a manager and it is another to feel great as a man. I feel great, I work hard."

