Leon Britton Proud of His Side's Performance But Insists He Doesn't Want Manager Job Permanently

By 90Min
December 24, 2017

Temporary Swansea City boss Leon Britton said he was proud of his player's efforts during their hard fought 1-1 with Crystal Palace, but also admitted he doesn't want the manager job on a permanent basis.

It was Britton first game in charge of the Swans following the sacking of Paul Clement during the week, and saw his side go 1-0 down after Luka Milivojevic slotted home a penalty on the hour mark. However it was his substitution of Jordan Ayew which inspired his side, as he grabbed a late equaliser in stunning fashion to secure a point.

Stu Forster/GettyImages

The draw means Swansea remain bottom, and will be bottom of the Premier League on Christmas Day, however speaking to Sky Sports after the game, Britton admitted the club mustn't rush the new appointment and must get the right man in.

He said: "As it stands I'll be in training and preparing for Liverpool. The fans have been great with me, as player or manager, you could hear them being very vocal which I appreciate, but in terms of the job, nothing has changed and I'm not looking for the job full time.

Stu Forster/GettyImages

"They need to make the right decision, make sure it's clear what they want, whether that's before Liverpool, after Liverpool or in January. They have to make sure they take their time and get the right man."

Speaking about his first game in charge, Britton heaped praise on his side, adding: "I'm very proud of the players. They were excellent. They gave me everything.

GEOFF CADDICK/GettyImages

"They pushed them right to the end, if any team was going to get the winner it looked like us and I have no complaints. They gave all the effort they had."

He was also full of praise for Swansea's hero on the day Ayew, who wouldn't have been happy about starting on the bench, but praised his attitude when he came on. 

"Jordan came on and got the goal, he had a couple of other shots too and was lively and we need that. We need the substitutes to make an impact. His attitude was fantastic."

Swansea will now travel to face a free-scoring Liverpool side at Anfield on Boxing Day, and will be looking to cause what would be a major upset in order to try and get off the bottom of the league.

