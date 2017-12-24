Lionel Messi Praised One Real Madrid Player After Dominant Barcelona 3-0 Clasico Win

Barcelona star Lionel Messi reportedly left the Santiago Bernabeu Stadium not only one step closer to the La Liga title but also gracious in victory, with the 30-year-old reportedly offering Real Madrid goalkeeper Keylor Navas praise before exiting the pitch.





The Argentine played an instrumental role in his side's comfortable 3-0 win over Los Blancos on Saturday, netting a penalty himself after Luis Suarez put Barca ahead and before the victory which was rounded off by Aleix Vidal to secure all three points.

All-time TOP scorer in #ElClasico history (25) ✅

All-time TOP scorer in #ElClasico history at the Bernabeu (15) ✅

All-time TOP scorer against Real Madrid in #LaLiga (17) ✅



LIONEL MESSI. pic.twitter.com/sDP9lEFDqr — LaLiga (@LaLigaEN) December 23, 2017

However, had it not been for the hosts' Costa Rican custodian the scoreline could have been even more damaging for the Madridistas.





The 31-year-old made a number of fine stops during the 90 minutes to keep Barca at bay for just under an hour, and according to Spanish website Don Balon, as cited by the Daily Express, the shot-stopper received words of praise from Messi following the full-time whistle.

Leo Messi in 2017:



Games 64

Goals 54 #UCL pic.twitter.com/Vkh65a7U8T — UEFA Champions League (@ChampionsLeague) December 24, 2017

Despite a spirited performance between the sticks, Navas has been heavily linked with a move away from Real, with Barca's third goal showing as to maybe why - with the 2016 World Cup star allowing Vidal's effort to roll into the back of the net after a shoddy piece of goalkeeping.