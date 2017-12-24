Louis van Gaal Continues Man Utd Obsession by Urging Compatriot to Quit the Club

By 90Min
December 24, 2017

Louis van Gaal has waded into Manchester United's affairs again - this time telling Daley Blind to quit the club for Barcelona.

The former manager has had a lot to say about United in recent weeks, branding them boring to watch under Jose Mourinho and also taking a swipe at vice chairman Ed Woodward, claiming he was disreputable in the way he handled his sacking in 2016.

OLI SCARFF/GettyImages

Now van Gaal has urged stars to get out of Old Trafford before they rot on the bench. He said, as quoted by the Mirror: "Daley Blind is better off going to Barcelona, than staying with Man United. He is not even on the bench for United sometimes. Daley can play in more than one position and at Barcelona he would never be sat in the stand."

It is as though Mourinho's decision not to include Blind more often hurts van Gaal, who was the man to bring the 27-year-old to the club off the back of a solid World Cup showing in 2014.

STEVE PARKIN/GettyImages

The versatile defender has emerged in recent weeks as a shock transfer target for runaway La Liga leaders Barcelona, and van Gaal doesn't think he should think twice.

He added: "I think Daley would fit in better at Barcelona anyway. His level and his style of play is more suited to Spain than England.

 

"He can operate as a central defender who builds up the play. He can be a defensive midfielder or an attacking left back. Daley can do it all."

