Luciano Spalletti Insists Inter Are Making Progress Despite Back-to-Back Defeats

Inter Milan were condemned to back-to-back defeats after their 1-0 loss away to Sassuolo on Saturday, but manager Luciano Spalletti is not worried.

The loss has seen Inter fall five points behind leaders Napoli, but this isn’t a cause for concern for Spalletti as he feels his side are making progress despite the defeat.

The Nerazzurri saw their unbeaten league run come to an end when they lost 3-1 at home against Udinese last week.

Emilio Andreoli/GettyImages

This was an opportunity for Spalletti’s men to bounce back from the shock defeat, by looking claim three points and make ground on Napoli; however, they put on another lacklustre display against Serie A strugglers Sassuolo.

Spalletti, however, made it clear that his team shouldn’t be worried about this poor run of form going into the second half of the campaign.

"I am even more convinced than ever that Inter know what they're doing, because I saw the right performances in both these games," he said to Premium Sport.

"There are moments when we're not so consistent or lack a bit of smarts, such as conceding an avoidable goal on the counter-attack," he continued.

"We should've done better in that situation and we didn't make the most of our own scoring opportunities, which is why this defeat happened.

"We had chances that went close to the upright or others where we weren't sharp enough.

"The team put in the performance; it was aggressive and constantly pushed Sassuolo back into their own penalty area. We could've done with a few more quality passes.

"We paid a heavy price for mistakes in key moments. I saw a reaction when we went behind and we put so many balls into the box."

#serieapremium#Spalletti: "Ci sono stati momenti e situazioni dove non siamo stati perfetti o furbissimi, ma abbiamo comunque fatto una prestazione importante. La squadra sa ancora cosa deve fare". #SassuoloInter pic.twitter.com/jyuhdi5GHs — PremiumSportHD (@PremiumSportHD) December 23, 2017

The Nerazzurri will be hoping they can put things right when they come up against rivals AC Milan in the Coppa Italia on Wednesday.