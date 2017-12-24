Massimiliano Allegri Insists No Dybala Bust Up Despite Snub From Bianconeri First-Team

By 90Min
December 24, 2017

Massimiliano Allegri is disappointed that Juventus were unable to close out their clash with AS Roma on Saturday, insisting that as many as five teams can win the Scudetto this season.

Juventus secured a 1-0 victory over Roma thanks to Medhi Benatia's goal, with former Giallorossi pair Miralem Pjanić and Wojciech Szczęsny also having starring roles in Juve's win at the Allianz Stadium.

"We did not close the game out and in the final moments we suffered, partly because of ourselves and a bit because Roma are a great team," Allegri told Premium Sport.

"I have to congratulate the boys, we have rediscovered our mentality. We could've done something more, but winning 1-0 is always nice.

"Roma and Napoli are ahead of the others [in the Scudetto race] and they are used to fighting for the title, but I do not exclude Inter and Lazio.

MARCO BERTORELLO/GettyImages

"There is absolutely no problem - the problem would be not having him," Allegri added about Paulo Dybala. "He has done a lot and will do a lot more for Juventus, but right now I'm choosing other players that are just as important as him. The season is long.


"We needed more solidity tonight because Roma are a very physical team, that's all.

"But Paulo is finding the ideal physical and mental form. He plays in a great team and respects the decisions. It's a moment, but it's absolutely not a problem."

