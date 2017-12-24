Nicolas Otamendi Signs 2-Year Contract Extension at Manchester City

Argentine centre half Nicolas Otamendi has been having a great season with Manchester City so far.

The 29-year-old has started all but two games in the Premier League and Champions League, having contributed with five goals in 23 appearances for the Citizens.

As a result of his outstanding form, Pep Guardiola has handed the defender a two-year contract extension to the three years he already has remaining at the Etihad, Goal reports.

In the Premier League, Otamendi has managed to maintain an average passing accuracy of 92%, as well as make 64 clearances, 30 interceptions and six blocks.

The Argentine is only one of a few stars to renew their contracts with the Sky Blues as Fernandinho and Gabriel Jesus have further extended their time at the Etihad.

Fernandinho has signed a one-year extension with the possibility of a further year, while Jesus' contract sees him stay at the club until 2023.

Kevin De Bruyne is also close to sealing a new contract once the club and his agent agree on the valuation of his image rights.

With the season almost crossing the halfway mark, it looks like City could be the clear winners of the title should they keep up this impressive form.