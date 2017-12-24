Paris Saint-Germain Ready to Make Huge £150m Bid for Lazio Midfielder Milinkovic-Savic

By 90Min
December 24, 2017

Sergej Milinkovic-Savic, or more commonly known as 'Sergej', has exploded onto the scene within Serie A by having a truly exceptional season so far. The Serbian midfielder has a host of European clubs interested within his services, however, it is PSG that is leading the pack. 

Manchester United, Bayern Munich and Barcelona are just a few names who are desperate for the Serbian's signature, nonetheless, reports from TalkSport suggest that a £150m bid from PSG may provide the edge over their other competitors. 

Marco Rosi/GettyImages

The 22-year-old has had an impressive season so far with the Biancazzurri, by scoring seven and assisting two whilst operating from the centre of midfield. 

In addition to this, on average the Serbian has completed more dribbles than David Silva of Manchester City and completes more shots a game than Alexandre Lacazette of Arsenal this season. 

MARCO BERTORELLO/GettyImages

This transfer is likely to go through during the summer window and is going to be managed by super-agent Jorge Mendes, who persists of clients such as James Rodriguez, Radamel Falcao and none other than the world player of the year, Cristiano Ronaldo. 

In addition to this, should the Lazio midfielder leave, the Serbian will become the most expensive departure within the history of Serie A, taking over the record currently held by Paul Pogba's £89m move to Manchester United. 

