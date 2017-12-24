PHOTO: Barcelona Star Aleix Vidal Accused of 'Mocking' Cristiano Ronaldo by Imitating Famous Pose

By 90Min
December 24, 2017

Barcelona star Aleix Vidal gave fans a treat after his goal against Real Madrid in El Clasico on Saturday - by seemingly mocking Cristiano Ronaldo in the dressing room.

Vidal put the icing on the cake for Barca by scoring their third goal in the 3-0 win after good work from Lionel Messi, and the Spanish full-back was snapped holding a flex pose - one that Real superstar Ronaldo is synonymous with.

OSCAR DEL POZO/GettyImages

The Portuguese superstar has pulled the pose out of the bag on a number of occasions - notably against Atletico Madrid during the 2016 Champions League final, and also when the 'Mannequin Challenge' swept the internet.

Vidal cheekily adopted the 'Hulk' pose in the dressing room after the game, and certainly looks to be poking fun at Ronaldo, whose influence was minimal in El Clasico.

The 32-year-old has recently made news for his comments about being 'the best player of all-time', which has prompted jibes from some fans given his poor showing this season in the league, especially with Messi continuing to excel.

Barcelona are now 14 points clear of Madrid in La Liga, and look good to reclaim the title from their rivals. They arguably face more competition from Atletico Madrid, who are nine points behind in second.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters