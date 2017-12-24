PHOTO: Barcelona Star Aleix Vidal Accused of 'Mocking' Cristiano Ronaldo by Imitating Famous Pose

Barcelona star Aleix Vidal gave fans a treat after his goal against Real Madrid in El Clasico on Saturday - by seemingly mocking Cristiano Ronaldo in the dressing room.

Vidal put the icing on the cake for Barca by scoring their third goal in the 3-0 win after good work from Lionel Messi, and the Spanish full-back was snapped holding a flex pose - one that Real superstar Ronaldo is synonymous with.

OSCAR DEL POZO/GettyImages

The Portuguese superstar has pulled the pose out of the bag on a number of occasions - notably against Atletico Madrid during the 2016 Champions League final, and also when the 'Mannequin Challenge' swept the internet.

Vidal cheekily adopted the 'Hulk' pose in the dressing room after the game, and certainly looks to be poking fun at Ronaldo, whose influence was minimal in El Clasico.

Aleix Vidal imitating Ronaldo



SIIUUUUUUHHHHHH pic.twitter.com/l5TsBeTWOp — ㅤM21 (@SystemBarca) December 23, 2017

The 32-year-old has recently made news for his comments about being 'the best player of all-time', which has prompted jibes from some fans given his poor showing this season in the league, especially with Messi continuing to excel.

Barcelona are now 14 points clear of Madrid in La Liga, and look good to reclaim the title from their rivals. They arguably face more competition from Atletico Madrid, who are nine points behind in second.

