PHOTO: Jose Mourinho's Son Revels in Barcelona's Clasico Victory & Trolls Madrid Fans After the Game

By 90Min
December 24, 2017

Jose Mourinho Jr seemingly enjoyed Barcelona's 3-0 victory over Real Madrid at the Santiago Bernabeu on Saturday afternoon, and was unafraid of showing his pleasure on social media after the conclusion of the game.

The incumbent Manchester United manager's son is notoriously a 'fan' of the Catalan side, despite his father's previous three year stint in charge of Los Blancos, and several ignominious pictures of himself garnered head to toe in Madrid merchandise. 

Minutes after the final whistle had been blown in Madrid, with Barcelona running out convincing victors over Real's ten men, Felix Mourinho uploaded a gloating image to his twitter account, outlining his glee at the result.

Accompanied with the image was the dismissive tagline: "Thank you, see you next time," alongside a blue and red heart, depicting his love for the Blaugrana. 

Real Madrid's fans were quick to counteract the post, highlighting Mourinho Jr's supposed apocryphal support of Barca. Here are a few of the responses:

Following the defeat in El Clasico, Madrid now sit in fourth place, 14 points behind runaway leaders Barcelona, admittedly with a game in hand after their Club World Cup exploits. 

Such a lead has historically been close to unassailable in La Liga, and Real will now turn their attentions to their Copa del Rey last 16 tie with Numancia after the winter break, with one eye now surely focused on their pivotal Champions League clash with PSG in February. 

Similarly, with such a commanding domestic lead, Barcelona's next key date on the calendar is their highly anticipated fixture with Chelsea in Europe, with very few perceived difficulties in the league between now and then.

