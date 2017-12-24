Pochettino is Desperate to Complete a £55m Winter Transfer Raid for English Duo

Mauricio Pochettino is looking to bring both Luke Shaw and Ross Barkley into the club during the January transfer window to help bolster the North London side in a £55m deal, according to reports from the Express.

Both Shaw and Barkley have fallen out-of-favour with their respective clubs due to various reasons such as injuries, arguments and a lack of playing time.

The Argentinian manager is looking to bring in the English players to help get Tottenham's season back on track following a shaky start. However, Pochettino may have competition with Chelsea to attain these players signatures.

Within the previous transfer window, Everton accepted a £35m bid from Chelsea for Barkley's services, however, the transfer fell through due to personal reasons. Therefore, it is likely that this is what the Toffees value the midfielder to be.

In addition to this, Manchester United are willing to accept an offer within the region of £20m for Luke Shaw - which means the Red Devils would have lost £10m from when they acquired him as promising young player back in 2014.

Therefore, to acquire both of these players within the January transfer window, it would cost no less than £55m minimum.

Barkley, who rose through the club's famed academy, has yet to make an appearance for Everton this season, mainly due to injury but has made his feelings clear within the past that he wants a move away from Goodison Park.

Whereas, since arriving at Manchester United, Shaw has failed to make a name for himself and hold down a position within the first team. Furthermore, with Mourinho continuously criticising the player, it's likely that he will also be departing Old Trafford in the near future.