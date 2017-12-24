Real Madrid Boss Zinedine Zidane Refuses to Believe 'Everything Is F***** Up' After El Clasico Loss

Real Madrid boss Zinedine Zidane has refused claims his side are in crisis in a somewhat ill-tempered press conference, despite their 3-0 home defeat to Barcelona in the first Clasico of the season on Saturday.

Three second-half goals from Luis Suarez, Lionel Messi, which came via the penalty spot, and Aleix Vidal, piled more pressure onto the Frenchman following their truly woeful at times first-half of the season.

It was a tale of two cities in El Clasico today. ⚔️ pic.twitter.com/qvN2OVcOjZ — Squawka Football (@Squawka) December 23, 2017

The three points for the Catalonians opened the gap between the two La Liga giants in the chase for Spain's biggest domestic prize to 14 points, with Los Blancos holding a game in hand due to their Club World Cup commitments.

Should Real close the gap on Barca, however, which looks increasingly unlikely, they will also have to consider their head-to-head record against Ernesto Valverde's team, meaning the capital club will have walk away from the Camp Nou with a three-goal or better cushion when the two sides meet again in May.

But despite all of this, Zidane has insisted his outfit are not in crisis, claiming football has a habit of changing drastically even if when the chips are down everything seems "f***** up".

All-time TOP scorer in #ElClasico history (25) ✅

All-time TOP scorer in #ElClasico history at the Bernabeu (15) ✅

All-time TOP scorer against Real Madrid in #LaLiga (17) ✅



LIONEL MESSI. pic.twitter.com/sDP9lEFDqr — LaLiga (@LaLigaEN) December 23, 2017

"We are not playing badly, that's why it is even more painful", the 45-year-old said in a news conference, as quoted by beIN SPORTS.

"Football can change so quickly. Many people said they [Barcelona] were bad in pre-season, and now we will be labelled as bad tomorrow [Sunday].

"This is football, we have to accept it. When you win, [people think] everything is wonderful and when you lose, everything is f***** up.

"We are sad because it is a painful defeat, but, at the same time, we will not give up - that's for sure.

"What we have to do now is to rest as much as possible. We do have a week off and we will be back stronger than before.

"Real Madrid never surrender, whatever happens."