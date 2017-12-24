Sean Dyche Admits the 'Best Side Won' After Burnley Slide to Disappointing Home Defeat

Sean Dyche was honest enough to admit that his Burnley side were beaten by a better team, but remained positive after the 3-0 defeat to Tottenham.





The Clarets came into the match at Turf Moor above Spurs in the Premier League table, but were swept aside by a clinical Harry Kane hat-trick.



Speaking to BT Sport after the game, Dyche said; "The best side won on the day. They're a top class side - they did the basics. They showed us respect by showing they would have to earn the win."





The Burnley boss however was not too downbeat though, first reflecting on a contentious Deli Alli tackle, and then recognising the strides his side have made in recent months.

"It was a tough one - Dele Alli is out of control - he was never going to get the ball. Number of years ago that was just a big challenge, but it's a tough one today - an orange card.

"You lick your wounds today. They turned up and we didn't quite. Overall, I know where the club is at. We have to be really happy where the club is at."