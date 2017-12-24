Sean Dyche Admits the 'Best Side Won' After Burnley Slide to Disappointing Home Defeat

December 24, 2017

Sean Dyche was honest enough to admit that his Burnley side were beaten by a better team, but remained positive after the 3-0 defeat to Tottenham.


The Clarets came into the match at Turf Moor above Spurs in the Premier League table, but were swept aside by a clinical Harry Kane hat-trick.

LINDSEY PARNABY/GettyImages

Speaking to BT Sport after the game, Dyche said; "The best side won on the day. They're a top class side - they did the basics. They showed us respect by showing they would have to earn the win."


The Burnley boss however was not too downbeat though, first reflecting on a contentious Deli Alli tackle, and then recognising the strides his side have made in recent months.

Nigel Roddis/GettyImages

"It was a tough one - Dele Alli is out of control - he was never going to get the ball. Number of years ago that was just a big challenge, but it's a tough one today - an orange card.

"You lick your wounds today. They turned up and we didn't quite. Overall, I know where the club is at. We have to be really happy where the club is at."

