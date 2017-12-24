Swansea City Look to Bring in Former Manager Roberto Martinez to Ensure Premier League Safety

Swansea City took the decision this week to sack their manager, Paul Clement, due to a poor run of form and their current league standing. Therefore, a replacement is needed and Swansea are believed to have found their man.

WalesOnline have reported that the Swans have approached Roberto Martinez about a possible return to the Liberty Stadium.

BRUNO FAHY/GettyImages

However, it is understood that Martinez will want to oversee the World Cup with Belgium before deciding his next career move. Therefore, an interim manager is likely to be put in place before a manager signs a contract on a long-term basis.

Swansea veteran and club hero, Leon Britton, took charge of the Welsh club in their most recent fixture against Crystal Palace - acting as caretaker manager. Since this fixture, Britton has made his feelings clear that he does not want the job on a permanent-basis.

Martinez, meanwhile, took over the Welsh club in 2007 and implemented a winning mentality which took Swansea into the second tier before moving onto Wigan Athletic.

Other managers such as Frank De Boer have also been linked with the job, however, due to his recent performances at Crystal Palace, the Swansea board are not convinced on signing the Dutch manager on a long-term basis.