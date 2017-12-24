United Fans Take to Twitter Voicing Their Outrage at Phil Jones' Defensive Display Against Leicester

December 24, 2017

Phil Jones left Manchester United fans incensed for his lack of effort in the build-up to Jamie Vardy’s opening goal in United’s 2-2 draw against Leicester on Saturday evening, with a number taking to Twitter to voice their outrage.

Vardy opened the scoring just before the half-hour mark largely against the run of play, where the Foxes caught United out with a well-worked counter-attack.

ROLAND HARRISON/GettyImages

Leicester winger played a sumptuous ball over the top of Mourinho’s defence for Riyad Mahrez to run on to. The Algerian managed to cleverly hold up the ball before playing in the on-rushing Vardy, who finished clinically past David De Gea.

Though the goal itself truly couldn’t be faulted, United fans were left more frustrated at Jones’ nonchalant attempt at tracking Vardy’s run.

One fan wrote: “Pathetic @PhilJones4 jogging back while ur man @vardy7 runs unopposed to score opening goal. Joke you still play @ManUtd”

Another wrote: "In the spirit of Christmas giving, Phil Jones should donate his dead body to medical science. Tomorrow, preferably."

United did, however, manage to get back into the game after going a goal down, thanks to a lovely brace from Juan Mata.

The Spaniard put United level on the stroke of half-time thanks to some fine build-up play from Jesse Lingard, before putting his side 2-1 up with a brilliant second-half free-kick.

Leicester then went down to ten men with barely 15 minutes to play with Daniel Amartey being needlessly sent off for two bookings. Despite that, Leicester were able to level the match in the fourth minute of stoppage time, courtesy of Harry Maguire.

That was United’s second disappointing result in succession, following their surprise exit in the Carabao Cup quarter-finals following a 2-1 loss to surprise package Bristol City. The Red Devils will be looking to get back to winning ways when they host Burnley on Boxing Day. 

