Wantaway Midfielder Steven N'Zonzi is a Number One Target for Arsene Wenger in January

The transfer window will reopen next week, and Arsenal will be wasting no time trying to sign wantaway midfielder Steven N'Zonzi. The Daily Express is reporting that Arsene Wenger will be going all out to sign the Frenchmen in order to steel his vacant midfield, though Everton are also keen on the 29-year-old.

The former Stoke City man has enjoyed a fruitful spell in Spain with Sevilla, yet following a huge bust-up with Sevilla boss Eduardo Berizzo, N'Zonzi finds himself needing an escape route.

Stu Forster/GettyImages

The incident with Sevilla boss came after their 3-3 draw with Liverpool in the Champions Leauge. Earlier this month N'Zonzi confirmed his exit rumours in an interview, where he told France Football (via Metro): "The coach pointed the finger at me [at half-time of the Liverpool game]. I will not repeat it… but his words affected me.

"Publicly, he said in future he would only select players who fit his vision for football. What does that mean?' My future is clearly away from Seville. The only thing that disappoints me is the way it has ended.

Aitor Alcalde/GettyImages

Earlier this week N'Zonzi was spotted arriving at Gatwick Airport prompting speculation of his transfer rumours.

Both Arsenal and Everton will be well aware that N'Zonzi has a £35m release clause in his contract, and with his time at Sevilla reaching the end of its tether, the Frenchmen could find himself back playing in the Premier League.