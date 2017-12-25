Boavista Striker Edu Ferreira Passes Away in Hospital Aged 20 After Year-Long Battle With Cancer

After a year long battle with cancer, young Boavista striker Edu Ferreira passed away in hospital in the Santo António Hospital in Porto.

The Portuguese starlet had been training with the Boavista first team, having graduated from their youth academy at the start of the 2016/17 season.

Image by Daniel Swales

However, he was diagnosed with a cancerous tumour in his femur leg bone in November 2016 and was forced to retire from football in order to combat the cancer.





Edu fought the disease throughout the past year before finally succumbing to the illness on Christmas Eve at just 20 years old.





A official statement from Boavista read: "Edu has gone, but he will never leave us!

"Understanding the match may be something very difficult, especially when the sadness knocks on our door because we just lost one of our own.

"We will dedicate this day to remember the good times that have been shared.

"That the pain of our loss can be reduced every day and that, from now on, this absence will turn into good memories and be able to further strengthen the ties of our family.

"The emptiness that has remained will never be filled in our hearts. Today, there's another star in the sky.

"Rest in peace, Edu!"

Edu partiu, mas nunca nos vai deixar!

Hoje, há mais uma estrela no Céu 🌟

Descansa em Paz, Edu! pic.twitter.com/Qdstqqv4BJ — Boavista FC (@boavistaoficial) December 24, 2017

Edu's funeral will take place on Wednesday 27th December.