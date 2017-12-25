Nearly every English Premier League team is in action on Boxing Day.

There aren't any marquee matches in this season's Boxing Day slate, but several games will affect the race for the top four. Spurs, Chelsea, Manchester United and Liverpool are all at home on Tuesday, and anything but three points would be a disappointment for those top four contenders. Manchester United is in second with 42 points, but Tottenham, Chelsea, Liverpool and Arsenal are all within eight points.

The title race is far less dramatic. Manchester City is a staggering 13 points clear of Manchester United as of Christmas Day, a remarkable lead considering just 19 matches have been played. Manchester United can hardly afford to drop points the rest of the season if there's to be any sort of title race in the spring.

Arsenal and Manchester City are among the teams who will not play on Boxing Day this year.

Here's a look at the Premier League's schedule for the holiday.

Tuesday, Dec. 26 (Boxing Day)

Tottenham vs. Southampton (7:30 a.m. ET - NBC Sports Network)

Watford vs. Leicester City (10 a.m. ET - NBC Sports Gold)

West Brom vs. Everton (10 a.m. ET - NBC Sports Gold)

Chelsea vs. Brighton (10 a.m. ET - NBC Sports Gold)

Bournemouth vs. West Ham (10 a.m. ET - NBC Sports Gold)

Manchester United vs. Burnley (10 a.m. ET - NBC Sports Network)

Huddersfield vs. Stoke City (10 a.m. ET - NBC Sports Gold)

Liverpool vs. Swansea City (12:30 p.m. ET - NBC Sports Network)

Wednesday, Dec. 27

Newcastle vs. Manchester City (2:45 p.m. ET - NBC Sports Network)

Thursday, Dec. 28

Crystal Palace vs. Arsenal (3 p.m. ET - NBC Sports Network)