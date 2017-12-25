Cenk Tosun Reportedly on the Verge of Signing for Everton After Agreeing Personal Terms

By 90Min
December 25, 2017

Besiktas striker Cenk Tosun has reportedly agreed personal terms with Everton, according to local Turkish sources.

The 26-year-old has been linked with a move away from the Vodafone Park Stadium for a number of months now, following a prolific few seasons with the Super Lig champions, and now it seems that it is only a matter of time before he is revealed as a Toffee.

A fee said to be in the region of around £14m is what the Merseysiders will have to shell out for the man who has scored 13 goals in all competitions this season, which is somewhat of a coup in today's market.

Despite being tracked by the likes of Tottenham Hotspur, Crystal Palace and West Ham, Sam Allardyce's Everton have crept up into pole position for the striker's signature, with the Toffees' new manager keen to bolster his striking options.

The established Turkish international had a stellar campaign last year as Besiktas strode to the title. In just 29 league starts, Tosun scored a total of 20 goals, earning the interest of clubs around Europe along the way.

Everton will just need to agree on a fee with Besiktas to get this transfer done, with the window set to open in a week's time. 

