Lyon Refusing to Let Reported Arsenal Target Nabil Fekir Leave in Upcoming January Transfer Window

Ligue 1 side Lyon are reportedly refusing to let their star man and Arsenal target Nabil Fekir leave in the upcoming January transfer window.

With Chilean Alexis Sanchez set to leave the club in the not so distant future, manager Arsene Wenger is reportedly targeting Fekir as a replacement. However, despite Wenger's interest, Lyon are refusing to let their star man go in the upcoming transfer window, according to the Daily Star.

Nabil Fekir (@NabilFekir) First half of the season:



22 games

1918 mins

15 goals

4 assist

G/A every 100 mins

10 MOtM



Lyon Born and Bred. Captain! #OL #TeamOL pic.twitter.com/fh86eJGiC2 — Nico (@NicoSulky) December 23, 2017

Last month, Lyon president Jean Michel-Aulas insisted that Fekir would not leave in January. Despite his president and club not willing to let the player go, Fekir recently admitted that this season could possibly be his last at Lyon.

The Frenchman later revealed that Arsenal, Manchester United and Manchester City are among the clubs that he would move to if given the chance.

MARCO BERTORELLO/GettyImages

If Fekir was to move to the Emirates, he would reunite with former teammate Alexandre Lacazette, who recently made the switch from the french giants in the summer.





Despite Lyon refusing to sell their main man, if Arsenal duo Mesut Ozil and Sanchez were to move in January, Wenger could well be tempted to move for Fekir, and if the Gunners make a huge offer, Lyon could possibly let their star leave.