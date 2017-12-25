Real Madrid's Isco Left Feeling 'Fed Up' After Zidane's Recent El Clasico Snub

After signing a new contract with Real Madrid in August, Isco had been a regular starter at the Santiago Bernabeu, with the BBC trio of Bale, Benzema and Cristiano Ronaldo broken up by injury.

In the opening months of the season it seemed as though Isco had cemented his place as a first team regular, contributing 10 goals from 24 appearances across all competitions, but since the return of the BBC attacking trio, the Spaniard has been reduced to a place on the bench, with Croatian Mateo Kovacic replacing him in midfield.

JANEK SKARZYNSKI/GettyImages

After not featuring in the famous Clasico match, whereby Los Blacos fell to a 3-0 defeat at the hands of their fiercest rivals Barcelona, Isco has been left feeling betrayed by manager Zinedine Zidane, as reported by Spanish publication Sport.

Despite proving to be a key member of the team when playing, Isco remains behind the likes of Casemiro, Toni Kroos and Luka Modric in the midfield pecking order, meaning coming by game time may prove to be a struggle for the Malaga-born man.

To make matters worse, under his current contract with Real Madrid, Isco's release clause sits at a whopping €700m, meaning his future is entirely under the control of the Madrid hierarchy, should the Spain international desire a move away from the club he signed for in 2013.

"Stop spreading ****" - Real Madrid star Isco hits back after controversial double changehttps://t.co/ub1qdMHt0g pic.twitter.com/e4GAYRC9P0 — Mirror Football (@MirrorFootball) December 23, 2017

It is yet to be seen how Isco will react to Zidane benching him for what is the biggest game of the season for Los Blacos however, it doesn't bode well for the Spaniard's future at the club, considering his manager doesn't feel he can count on him for the big games.





After being dropped against Barcelona, despite showing consistently good form so far this season, Isco has been left feeling betrayed and could potentially look for the exit door at Madrid if his situation doesn't improve.