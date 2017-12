Chelsea manager Antonio Conte has admitted that the final say over transfer when the window re-opens next week will once again lie with his Stamford Bridge bosses, just as it has done in the three previous transfer windows since he arrived at the club in 2016.

Chelsea's failure to land several key targets in summer was thought to be a real sore point with Conte. It left real doubts over whether the squad was large enough to cope with the increased demands, while it also led to speculation that the title winning boss could quit.

Alex Livesey/GettyImages

Conte is rumoured to be keen on landing a new striker in January, but he will only get what he wants if he can convince the club to spend on the right players and do business.

"I think this consideration must be done with the club. I must say it to them in the right moment, in the right place," the Italian is quoted as saying by the Daily Mirror.

"I will give my opinion when I speak with the club, I will tell them. But in the end the club has always the last word - like in the summer, like last season, and it will be the same in January," he added.

"Then we will divide the responsibility with me and with the club - we will do it together."

Publicly at least, Conte has remained diplomatic in how he will handle things, while he seems to be making it known he is happy enough with his squad as it is if no new players are brought in.

PAUL ELLIS/GettyImages

"We are fighting for the best position in the league, for the Champions League and the Carabao Cup. We will see," he said. "I am very happy to work with my players, and then if the squad is big enough to play all these games in all competitions, only time will tell."