Arsenal & Liverpool Prepare to Go Head-to-Head in Battle for £40m-Rated Mexican Prodigy

Arsenal and Liverpool are set to battle it out for PSV Eindhoven tenacious winger Hirving Lozano in January. The Mexican international has been tearing it up in the Dutch Eredivisie so far this season - contributing 11 goals and four assists in 16 matches since joining the club in June.

As reported by the Daily Star, Arsenal are believed to have the advantage over the Reds in their pursuit of the tenacious forward, but Jürgen Klopp is still hopeful of luring Lozano to Anfield. A versatile player capable of playing across the front line, the 22-year-old has the potential to light-up the Premier League with his enviable talents.

However, the real stumbling block for any potential suitors of the former Pachuca ace is the fact that he still has a staggering five-and-a-half years left on his contract with the Dutch giants. PSV could well use Lozano's lengthy contract to their advantage - using it to demand a lofty some skyward of £40m for the players.

Lozano has impressed on the international scene, and has scored seven goals in 24 matches for Mexico. and could be set to light up the World Cup for his country this summer. With Alexis Sánchez's future at the Emirates looking more uncertain by the day, Wenger could look to sell the wantaway forward and bring in more South American flair in the shape of Lozano.

Both the Gunners and the Reds have seen their title hopes for the 2017/18 season crushed this season - as Manchester City have stormed ahead of their Premier League rivals to go 13 points clear at the top of the table.

Pep Guardiola's men are unbeaten in 19 games, winning 18 matches and picking up just one draw.