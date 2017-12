Arsenal are reportedly ready to give up and sell Alexis Sanchez in January after serious questions have been asked of the player's commitment to the Gunners.





Sanchez has refused to sign a new contract at the Emirates in a saga that has dragged on for months and his head is already seemingly elsewhere as he waits for his existing deal to expire so he can leave as a free agent.

Catherine Ivill/GettyImages

Arsenal were prepared to sell to Manchester City in a £60m deal in August, only to pull the plug after a failure to secure a replacement before the summer deadline. Arsene Wenger then adamantly stated that the club would not be forced into selling in January.

That stance may now have changed, however, with the Daily Mail reporting that Arsenal will listen to offers in the region of £35m for the 29-year-old as a result of 'growing concerns over his commitment from players and staff'. Several people are said to have noticed a drop in work rate.

It is said that any offer above that mark would be enough to tempt the Gunners to sell.

Yet a further spanner in the works is that it has also been highlighted that Sanchez may actually refuse to leave in January. His dream move is to join the party at Manchester City, but the Premier League leaders are now unlikely to make a bid and will instead wait until summer.

From scoring a career high 30 goals in all competitions last season, Sanchez has found the net just six times at the halfway stage of the 2017/18 campaign.

A recent rumour claimed Sanchez had actually agreed a new deal over a new Arsenal contract last season, only for the club's subsequent humiliation at the hands of Bayern Munich in the Champions League prompting him to change his mind and back out before signing.

Catherine Ivill/GettyImages

The Gunners have been linked with Bayer Leverkusen's Leon Bailey, emerging PSV Eindhoven star Hirving Lozano and long-term target Julian Draxler as potential replacements for Sanchez.