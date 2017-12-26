LEAKED: 2018/19 Atlético Home Shirt Appears Online With Shock Twist on Traditional Design

By 90Min
December 26, 2017

The design for Atlético Madrid's 2018/19 home shirt is believed to have leaked online, with the new kit ditching the traditional blocks of red and white for jagged stripes.

Posting the snaps on their website, Footy Headlines released what they claim is Nike's new design for Los Colchoneros' strip, which sees trading company Plus500 as the main sponsor of the shirt. The new, tapered style of stripe offers a fresh edge to a classic kit, while the iconic crest is mercifully remaining fully intact.

Image by Richie Boon

Sponsor
Sponsor
Image by Richie Boon

Despite being unable to sign new players last summer due to a transfer embargo, Atléti have had an impressive start to the 2017/18 La Liga season, and currently sit second in the table behind leaders Barcelona. Former Chelsea striker Diego Costa will join the club in January, while talismanic forward Antoine Griezmann is hotly tipped to move away from the club.

Atléti's apparent new kit design is in keeping with the modernisation of the club. This season has seen them move into the stunning Wanda Metropolitano stadium - a grand, renovated relic that now boasts a 67k capacity and is a fine example of a modern, 21 century stadium. Atléti will be eager for success in their new home, as they seek their first league title since 2014.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters