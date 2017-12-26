LEAKED: 2018/19 Atlético Home Shirt Appears Online With Shock Twist on Traditional Design

The design for Atlético Madrid's 2018/19 home shirt is believed to have leaked online, with the new kit ditching the traditional blocks of red and white for jagged stripes.

Posting the snaps on their website, Footy Headlines released what they claim is Nike's new design for Los Colchoneros' strip, which sees trading company Plus500 as the main sponsor of the shirt. The new, tapered style of stripe offers a fresh edge to a classic kit, while the iconic crest is mercifully remaining fully intact.

Image by Richie Boon

Despite being unable to sign new players last summer due to a transfer embargo, Atléti have had an impressive start to the 2017/18 La Liga season, and currently sit second in the table behind leaders Barcelona. Former Chelsea striker Diego Costa will join the club in January, while talismanic forward Antoine Griezmann is hotly tipped to move away from the club.

Atléti's apparent new kit design is in keeping with the modernisation of the club. This season has seen them move into the stunning Wanda Metropolitano stadium - a grand, renovated relic that now boasts a 67k capacity and is a fine example of a modern, 21 century stadium. Atléti will be eager for success in their new home, as they seek their first league title since 2014.