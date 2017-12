Manchester United have been linked with a very ambitious move for Juventus star Paulo Dybala in the latest round of transfer gossip, with the Argentine forward apparently now a target for manager Jose Mourinho at the end of the season.

United have been increasingly linked with new attacking targets in recent weeks, with Mourinho seemingly intent on a shake-up that could see Henrikh Mkhitaryan leave Old Trafford.

Speculation regarding an expected £85m deal for Atletico Madrid forward Antoine Griezmann has significantly cooled since summer, with Dybala now supposedly on the radar.

MARCO BERTORELLO/GettyImages

Tabloid newspaper the Daily Star has claimed that Mourinho is 'confident' of landing the 24-year-old Argentine for a price of around £60m. That seems awfully low for a player being talked about as his country's successor to Lionel Messi only a few short months ago.

The Star cites the presence of Javier Ribalta at Old Trafford, the former head of scouting at Juve, as a potentially key factor that promises to give United an advantage over the likes of Barcelona and Bayern Munich in the competitive pursuit.

The reports highlight the player's 'impressive pace, technique and creativity' as a reason why Mourinho is so keen, although it must also be noted that Dybala's scorching start to the 2017/18 has somewhat fizzled out over the last few weeks.

After 10 goals in his first six Serie A games of the season, he has scored just twice in the league since September. He hasn't started any of Juventus' last three league fixtures, and was left on the bench as an unused substitute for the huge clash with Roma earlier this month.

Interestingly, the player also failed to net during Juve's six Champions League group games.