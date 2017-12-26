Man Utd 'Open Talks' With Bordeaux Over January Deal for Emerging Star Malcom

By 90Min
December 26, 2017

Manchester United have reportedly opened talks with French club Bordeaux over a potential deal for young Brazilian forward Malcom, a player increasingly linked with a January switch to Old Trafford in recent weeks.

According to the Daily Mail, negotiations over a deal that would see Malcom sign for United next month but return to France on loan for the remainder of the 2017/18 season.

NICOLAS TUCAT/GettyImages

There is, however, a large gap in price at this stage. Bordeaux are said to want in excess of £50m for the player, but United are apparently willing to pay only £33m.

With Jose Mourinho alleged to be keen on Malcom, who cost Bordeaux less than £5m when he arrived from Brazilian club Corinthians in January 2016, talks are therefore likely to continue.

The report from the Mail also claims that the rising star has a 'gentleman's agreement' with Bordeaux that will allow him to leave at the end of the season. There is said to be no release clause.

NICOLAS TUCAT/GettyImages

Malcom has scored seven times in 18 Ligue 1 appearances so far this season, registering a further four assists for his teammates. He is yet to play a senior international appearance for Brazil, but was formally a regular at U20 level in 2015 when he was only 18 years of age.

Malcom helped Corinthians to the notoriously competitive Brasileiro title that same year, playing more than 30 national league games during the season.

United remain linked with numerous attacking players. Christian Pulisic reportedly emerged on the radar last week, while there is now also speculative talk of a summer bid for Paulo Dybala. The one story of interest that seems to have faded, however, is Antoine Griezmann.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters