Newcastle United Set to Sign Real Madrid Stopper Following Bernabeu's Unveiling of Kepa Arrizabalaga

Newcastle United could be set to sign out-of-favour Real Madrid goalkeeper Kiko Casilla, with Athletic Bilbao's Kepa Arrizabalaga looking likely to join Los Blancos in January.

Magpies boss Rafa Benitez is said to be a big fan of Casilla, and is determined to sign the shot stopper as soon as he can - with a Premier League relegation dog fight looming.

And now, according to Marca (via Sport Witness), Casilla could well be on his way to St James' Park for as little as no fee. Madrid are keen to get the 31-year-old off their books, and feel a debt to the player, who has very much been second fiddle to number one Keylor Navas ever since he arrived for his second stint at the Bernabeu.

Reports claim that Madrid captain Sergio Ramos has already told his teammates that the club have managed to get Kepa's signature - the second string Spain keeper intended as the long term replacement for Navas.

Mike Hewitt/GettyImages

Newcastle came knocking for Casilla this time last year, and Los Blancos turned Benitez away immediately, not even discussing any terms of a potential sale.

And with Kepa arriving, the club are believed to feel bad that they blocked the player's move. He could now be fully settled in England's top flight rather than on the hunt for a new club midway through the season.

As a result, the Spanish champions are willing to be very lenient with Newcastle, and are said to be even willing to let the now third-choice keeper leave on a free.