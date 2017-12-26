Neymar Sent Congratulatory Messages to Former Barcelona Teammates Following Clasico Triumph

Former Barcelona star Neymar was quite happy to see his old teammates get one over their domestic rivals Real Madrid on Saturday.

The Catalan side beat the La Liga title holders rather convincingly, scoring three unanswered goals to extend their advantage at the top of the league standings.

LOIC VENANCE/GettyImages

According to Calciomercato, the Brazilian paid close attention as his former team wreaked havoc at the Bernabeu, with Luis Suarez, Lionel Messi and Aleix Vidal doing the damage.

It is said that Neymar sent messages to his ex-teammates, congratulating them on the result and expressing his surprise at how well their season is going.

The attacker also told his former colleagues that he's keen to play them in the latter stages of the Champions League.

esse é o neymar natalino, dê RT nesse tweet e você terá a mesma sorte que ele pic.twitter.com/NN4f1ohYyG — victor (@tmgbizzle) December 25, 2017

That is ironically contingent on Paris Saint-Germain getting past Real in the round of 16, though, while Barca will have to get through a historically difficult challenge themselves, with Chelsea set to be their next European opponents.

Neymar must be confident in PSG's chances, though, given the way Madrid have been struggling this season. Having won the Champions League, as well as La Liga last season, Zinedine Zidane's side have suffered a significant drop in form.

They can take a bit of joy from winning the World Club Cup earlier this month after beating Gremio in the Abu Dhabi final. But they will need to get a bit of momentum going if they are to have any chance of beating a rampant PSG side when the European competition returns next year.