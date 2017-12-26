Pep Guardiola's Christmas Day Was Spent Researching Boxing Day Opponents Newcastle

By 90Min
December 26, 2017

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has admitted that his Christmas day was spent researching Boxing Day opponents Newcastle United, as his side bid to break their own Premier League record, and win their 18th game in a row.

The Citizens have been truly remarkable this season. Sitting high and mighty at the top of the table, 13 points clear of second placed Manchester United, it would seem a miracle if they didn't win the trophy come the end of the season - and January hasn't even arrived yet.

As for Pep, however, there's no time to be resting on laurels at the Etihad, and speaking to the Independent, the football obsessed Spaniard has only one focus at the moment - Newcastle.

"It’s about Newcastle. I could not see them over the last few days of this Christmas time. So now I’ll sit down with my staff with our laptops, try to discover what they do and keep our pace and intensity with and without the ball," Guardiola said, speaking ahead of the tie against the Magpies.

“Newcastle won against West Ham when West Ham were in a good moment in terms of results. They have to focus on Newcastle, focus on what they have to do on the pitch - offensively, defensively, individually, like a group. 

OLI SCARFF/GettyImages

"That is the only way to be focused in what we have to do. Forget about the table, the schedule, and focus on what we have to do, that is the best way.”

Should City beat their Boxing Day opponents, Pep will be one game away from equalling a personal record - when he went 19 games with successive wins as Bayern Munich boss.

Crazy to think of a man managing a side in the so-called 'most competitive league in the world'.

