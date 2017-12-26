PICTURE: Leaked 2018/19 Man City Home Kit Shows One Striking Change Not Seen for Years

Manchester City's home kit for 2018/19 could see the club keep a rather similar plain design to the one currently worn, but move away from light socks to dark socks for a striking look.





A leak from Footy Headlines suggests that the Nike kit will offer little in the way of obvious detail and will be in keeping with the subtle designs that are symbolic of the 'Vapor' template.

Footy Headlines with early info on 2018/19 Man City home kit. Looks like it could be another very simple/plain design from Nike.



Still with white shorts as opposed to the occasional blue, but moving to dark socks. pic.twitter.com/65ogA87fKF — Jamie Spencer (@jamiespencer155) December 26, 2017

'Clean and simple' is a term used, with comparisons drawn to kits that Nike are also releasing for countries like Brazil and France ahead of the World Cup in Russia next year.

City have been known to change the colour of their home shorts in recent years, alternating between white and sky blue. But 2018/19 could see the breaking of that pattern, with white shorts set to stay for a second successive season after last wearing sky blue shorts in 2016/17.

Clive Brunskill/GettyImages

The striking major change is a move away from white or sky blue socks to navy blue socks.

City home kits have consistently come with light coloured socks for most of the 21st century. The last strip to feature navy blue socks was worn between 1999 and 2001, with navy blue also a popular sock colour for the club in the late 1980s and early 1990s.