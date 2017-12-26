Spurs Star Harry Kane Takes Over Twitter After Breaking Premier League Record

By 90Min
December 26, 2017

Spurs striker Harry Kane is on the warpath again, having sensed that his top-scoring achievements are under threat.

With Mohamed Salah seemingly keen on breaking the Englishman's run, Kane has shot himself to the top of the scorers pile by scoring a second successive hat-trick, playing against Southampton on boxing day, taking his tally to 18 so far this season.

Catherine Ivill/GettyImages

Kane is now the first Premier League player to score successive hat-tricks twice, having registered six in 2017. But most importantly, he's now the top flight's top scorer in a calendar year after breaking Alan Shearer's 22-year old record when he scored his 37th for 2017 on Tuesday.

The forward set Twitter ablaze with his remarkable achievement, earning praise from teammates, other current players, former players and fans.

Here are some of the best below:

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters