Spurs Star Harry Kane Takes Over Twitter After Breaking Premier League Record

Spurs striker Harry Kane is on the warpath again, having sensed that his top-scoring achievements are under threat.

With Mohamed Salah seemingly keen on breaking the Englishman's run, Kane has shot himself to the top of the scorers pile by scoring a second successive hat-trick, playing against Southampton on boxing day, taking his tally to 18 so far this season.

Catherine Ivill/GettyImages

Kane is now the first Premier League player to score successive hat-tricks twice, having registered six in 2017. But most importantly, he's now the top flight's top scorer in a calendar year after breaking Alan Shearer's 22-year old record when he scored his 37th for 2017 on Tuesday.

The forward set Twitter ablaze with his remarkable achievement, earning praise from teammates, other current players, former players and fans.

Here are some of the best below:

6 - Harry Kane is the first player to score six Premier League hat-tricks in a calendar year. Lethal. pic.twitter.com/cMvj7qNHiu — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) December 26, 2017

Kids, you don’t have to be the chosen one you just have to believe in yourself and OUTWORK people. Especially when no one’s watching. Study up on Harry Kane! https://t.co/jV0b6s4qa6 — Steve Nash (@SteveNash) December 26, 2017

'Harry Kane's a penalty merchant'



- 56 goals in 2017

- 3 penalties



Next excuse. #THFC #COYS #TOTSOU — Marc Benamram (@MarcBenamram) December 26, 2017

Fair dues to Harry Kane. An insatiable appetite for goals. #TOTSOU — Jim Beglin (@jimbeglin) December 26, 2017

GOAL⚽️⚽️⚽️never in doubt was it congratulations @HKane — Ledley King (@LedleyKing) December 26, 2017

.....and I'm sorry for calling Harry Kane a one season wonder a couple of years ago. — Danny Welbeck (@WelBeast) December 26, 2017

Another hat trick @HKane 5-1 Spurs — Lord Sugar (@Lord_Sugar) December 26, 2017

You’ve had a magnificent 2017 @HKane. You deserve to hold the record of most @premierleague goals in a calendar year. Well done and keep up the good work. 👏🏻🙋🏼‍♂️ — Alan Shearer (@alanshearer) December 26, 2017