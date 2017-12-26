Valencia Manager Marcelino Garcia Toral Involved in Car Accident on Eve of Christmas

Valencia coach Marcelino Garcia Toral was involved in a car crash incident on the morning of Christmas Eve.

The club released an official statement confirming the news, but stated the Spaniard had been "given the all clear" after being taken to hospital.

Valencia were on an impressive undefeated run up until the first week of December, before succumbing to a loss against Getafe.

Los Che have since endured a poor run of form with three defeats in four, losing each by a single-goal margin.

The recent loss to Villarreal at the Mestalla means Valencia drop from second to third at the expense of Atletico Madrid, despite themselves losing to Espanyol.

LLUIS GENE/GettyImages

Marcelino was involved in the accident when a wild boar unexpectedly crossed the road and collided with the vehicle in which the 52-year-old was sitting.

The animal intervened on the motorway between Logrono and Bilbao, while Marcelino was travelling home to Asturias - located east of the Basque city.

Valencia will travel to the Canary Islands to play Las Palmas in the Copa del Rey round of 16 first leg, set to take place on January 3rd, before welcoming Girona to the Mestalla the following Saturday.