Yaya Toure Makes International U-Turn With Decision to Return to Ivory Coast National Side

Manchester City midfielder Yaya Toure has decided to make a return to the Ivory Coast national side.

The player announced his retirement from international football 15 months ago, but sources indicate that he has changed his stance as a result of being overlooked by Pep Guardiola at City.

The player's agent, though, claims that Toure simply wants to win another trophy with his country

"Yaya has decided to return to Ivory Coast national team," he wrote on Twitter. "He wants to win another trophy with the Elephants of Ivory Coast."

Guardiola, who has overseen a remarkable turnaround at City following last season's disappointment, has only afforded the midfielder six appearances this season.

And back in September, he told reporters that his sidelining of the player was simply a sporting decision.

“I spoke with him and he knows the reason why - but it’s between him and me," he said.“It’s a sporting decision. I’m always happy – but of course I demand as much as possible.

“I want more, not just from Yaya – I want more from everyone.”