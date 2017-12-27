39 and Counting: Twitter Goes Into Meltdown as Vincent Kompany Goes Off With Yet Another Injury

It was bound to happen sooner rather than later.

Vincent Kompany has now started in eight of Manchester City's last nine Premier League appearances after being named in Pep Guardiola's starting line up against Newcastle, a run City fans could only have hoped for since the defender has suffered an injury-filled last two seasons.

He has hit form at just the right time, with Manchester City now sitting 13 points clear at the top of the Premier League, and with the 2018 World Cup fast approaching, he is getting some much-needed game time under his belt.

However just when it looked as though the Belgian was back to his best in a City side looking unbeatable, the inevitable happened.

In the early stages of their clash with Newcastle, Kompany was seen struggling with a calf problem, and as a result was substituted after just 10 minutes.

His frustration was clear to see as he was seen punching the side of the away dugout as he took his place on the bench, and City fans won't be feeling much better about seeing what has been a familiar sight in recent seasons with their captain on the sidelines.

Yet another injury blow to one of the Premier League's best defenders, and Twitter was quick to react to the unfolding events.

It’s a shame about Kompany’s struggles with fitness. He’s a wonderful footballer, but an even better person. Deserves better than this, but our bodies are rarely fair with us. — Rafael Hernández (@RafaelH117) December 27, 2017

4 mins gone and despite not actually touching the ball, Vincent Kompany is somehow injured. Calf problem. #NEWMCI — UNILAD Football (@UNILADFooty) December 27, 2017

Kompany injured on the same evening Liverpool confirm VVD? Football is so scripted it’s unreal 😂 — #10 (@LosoLFC) December 27, 2017

Looks like Vincent Kompany is injured again for Man City, wonder why City didnt try and sign Van Dijk — Ian Abrahams (Moose) (@BroadcastMoose) December 27, 2017

Kompany punches the dug-out as he takes his seat — Sam Lee (@Sammy_Goal) December 27, 2017

Early substitution for #MCFC as Kompany is forced off through injury.



He's not had a good run with injuries in recent years.#NUFC 0-0 #MCFC



📻 https://t.co/NI1sjtGRxI #NEWMNC pic.twitter.com/llbZs0al7v — BBC 5 live Sport (@5liveSport) December 27, 2017

Kompany off........ [11]



Surely Pep will be looking to bolster his defence during the window.



Jonny Evans anyone?! #MCFC — Ben Dinnery (@BenDinnery) December 27, 2017

City fans will now be crossing their fingers hoping Kompany's latest injury setback won't keep him out for too long as their team look to further extend their lead at the top of the Premier League.