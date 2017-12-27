AC Milan Boss Gennaro Gattuso Believes the Milan Derby Can Change His Side's Season

AC Milan manager Gennaro Gattuso feels the match against Inter Milan in the Coppa Italia on Wednesday evening could be a turning point in his team's campaign .





The Rossoneri are currently 11th in the Serie A league table, 21 points behind league leaders Napoli. They are also trailing rivals Inter Milan, who are in third place, by 16 points, as the two sides prepare to meet in the quarter-final of the Coppa Italia.

Marco Luzzani/GettyImages

Speaking ahead of the match, Gattuso was adamant that this game could be a defining match for his side for the remainder of the season and that his team must show great desire and win the game.





According to AC Milan's official website, the 39-year-old said that: "It's going to be a very difficult match. Perisic and Candreva can be very dangerous. Inter come off two defeats but we are too going through a difficult period. We need to win this game.





"No one was expecting such a difficult period. Tomorrow's game can change our season both from a psychological aspect and in terms of results.





"Tomorrow the stadium will be full. The fans are doing a lot for us and we are not paying them back. Our duty is to play a game that can bring back that enthusiasm there was three months ago in the fans.

"We need to show really great desire. Each and every one of us has to give something more to win the derby. We need to take home a win. It's our duty not to make any mistake."