AC Milan Face Competition for Signature of Napoli Goalkeeper Pepe Reina From PSG

December 27, 2017

Pepe Reina is attracting interest from possible suitors after his fine displays for Napoli, with AC Milan and Paris Saint-Germain the latest to be linked.

Les Parisiens face an obstacle in their pursuit of winning the Champions League with uncertainty in goal. 

While Alphonse Areola has proven himself, Kevin Trapp has failed to impress since arriving from Eintracht Frankfurt in 2015.

The German is unhappy with his backup role, making just two Ligue 1 appearances this season, with Liverpool reportedly interested to take advantage.

No stranger to goalkeeping concerns themselves, the Reds were left embarrassed after Simon Mignolet reaffirmed many's fears with several costly mistakes.

Pepe Reina ended a nine-year stay at Anfield with his career beginning to dwindle, but the Spaniard has since revitalised his performances with Napoli.

The Neapolitans currently reside top of Serie A after another fantastic start to the domestic season, one point ahead of perennial rivals Juventus.

Consequently, Calciomercato claim the French giants are interested in Reina to further competition at the back, and potentially act as a tutor to Areola.

AC Milan are also reported to be keeping a close eye on the former Barcelona ace, as the controversial Gianluigi Donnarumma situation does not seem to be disappearing anytime soon.

The 18-year-old shot-stopper is also enduring a poor run of form, epitomised by a hurrendous error in the home defeat to Atalanta on past Saturday.

I Rossoneri face city rivals Internazionale Milan in the Coppa Italia as they look to win trophies to salvage their season riddled with poor domestic form.

