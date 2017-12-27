Alan Shearer Insists Record-Breaker Harry Kane Is Good Enough to Play for Barcelona or Real Madrid

Former Newcastle United and Blackburn striker Alan Shearer insists that Harry Kane is good enough to star for either Real Madrid or Barcelona.

The Tottenham star broke Shearer's record of 36 Premier League goals in a calendar year as his second hat-trick in as many games helped Spurs to a convincing 5-2 win over Southampton on Boxing Day, with Shearer heaping praise on the 24-year-old.

In his column in the Sun, Shearer said: "It had taken long enough to be broken, 22 years. But if I wanted anyone to overhaul my total it would be a young English striker.

"Not only has he beaten my calendar-year record in the Premier League, but with his second successive hat-trick yesterday he eclipsed Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo for goals in all competitions in 2017 for club and country - 57.

"That is some company to be in but, believe me, he could score goals for Barcelona and Real Madrid as well."

Shearer even took to his Twitter to complement the England forward and hopes that Kane continues to set and break records.

You’ve had a magnificent 2017 @HKane. You deserve to hold the record of most @premierleague goals in a calendar year. Well done and keep up the good work. 👏🏻🙋🏼‍♂️ — Alan Shearer (@alanshearer) December 26, 2017

2017 has been a stellar year for Kane for both club and country, with his hat-trick against the Saints meaning he ended the year as the most prolific forward for both club and country who plays in Europe's top five leagues.

His form however does pose a question to Kane's future with Mauricio Pochettino's side, as Shearer suggests that Tottenham could risk losing their star striker if they fail to win trophies.

.@HKane’s 2017:



.@premierleague record 39 goals in a calendar year

PL Golden Boot winner 2016-17

Current PL top scorer this season with 18

56 goals for club & country - most in Europe’s top 5 leagues

8 hat-tricks in all comps

PL-record 6 hat-tricks in a calendar year pic.twitter.com/Dj347AGCZf — Sky Sports Statto (@SkySportsStatto) December 26, 2017

He continued, stating: "...things have stalled a bit on the pitch after title tilts in the last two seasons, although they have been impressive in the Champions League.

"If they don't win anything in the next two years, Kane could have a big decision to make and there will be no lack of suitors with big money wanting him."

Looking back at 2017 like... ⚽😃



Great to break the record for @premierleague goals in a calendar year but couldn't do it without my teammates! 👏 #COYS #THFC #PremierLeague pic.twitter.com/YOEcQcbGcs — Harry Kane (@HKane) December 27, 2017

Kane will hope his 2018 will be even more successful, as he looks to fire Spurs back into the title picture and claim a third consecutive Premier League Golden Boot, alongside a Champions League last-16 tie against Juventus and the small matter of a World Cup in Russia in the summer to look forward to.